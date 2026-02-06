Letters to the Editor: Trump is trying to strip protected status from those who actually need it

President Trump at an event at the Museum of the Bible in Washington in September 2025.

To the editor: Haitians in the United States have enjoyed temporary protected status since a devastating earthquake in 2010 destroyed large swaths of the Caribbean island, followed in subsequent years by rampant gang-related crime and marked political instability ( “U.S.-based Haitians are buoyed but wary after a judge stops Trump from ending their protections,” Feb. 3).

While inviting with open arms white South Africans — who face no such obstacles in their home country — to immigrate to the United States, the Trump administration has been working overtime to strip protected status from Haitians and other hard-working, law-abiding migrants from unstable regimes or failed states.

Harold N. Bass, Porter Ranch