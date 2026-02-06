Voices
Letters to the Editor: Trump is trying to strip protected status from those who actually need it
To the editor: Haitians in the United States have enjoyed temporary protected status since a devastating earthquake in 2010 destroyed large swaths of the Caribbean island, followed in subsequent years by rampant gang-related crime and marked political instability (“U.S.-based Haitians are buoyed but wary after a judge stops Trump from ending their protections,” Feb. 3).
While inviting with open arms white South Africans — who face no such obstacles in their home country — to immigrate to the United States, the Trump administration has been working overtime to strip protected status from Haitians and other hard-working, law-abiding migrants from unstable regimes or failed states.
Harold N. Bass, Porter Ranch