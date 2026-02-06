Letters to the Editor: It’s totally normal for Mayor Bass to review a major after-action report

To the editor: The Los Angeles Times decides to make news of a process that is well established by any top administrator ( “Bass directed watering down of Palisades fire after-action report, sources say,” Feb. 4). No major report is final or issued until the top executives review and approve. The fact that Mayor Karen Bass reviewed and possibly edited the draft report concerning the recent fires is what we expect from a top elected official. The drafts are just that: drafts of a report compiled by staff waiting for final review and possible edits before being released. Every administrator in the city does the same.

The real story is, why are people with knowledge of Bass’ office talking to the press about the mayor’s actions? The mayor has had staff speaking out of turn before, and that is the real concern for our city. Let the mayor lead and report on that.

Bob Farran, Los Angeles