Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: Gavin Newsom’s story, safety concerns at Hollywood Burbank airport and more big stories
Advertisement
Voices
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: It’s totally normal for Mayor Bass to review a major after-action report

Mayor Karen Bass stands in a row of people.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass attends a City Hall ceremony last month to commemorate the first anniversary of the Eaton and Palisades fires.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

To the editor: The Los Angeles Times decides to make news of a process that is well established by any top administrator (“Bass directed watering down of Palisades fire after-action report, sources say,” Feb. 4). No major report is final or issued until the top executives review and approve. The fact that Mayor Karen Bass reviewed and possibly edited the draft report concerning the recent fires is what we expect from a top elected official. The drafts are just that: drafts of a report compiled by staff waiting for final review and possible edits before being released. Every administrator in the city does the same.

The real story is, why are people with knowledge of Bass’ office talking to the press about the mayor’s actions? The mayor has had staff speaking out of turn before, and that is the real concern for our city. Let the mayor lead and report on that.

Bob Farran, Los Angeles

More to Read

Letters to the EditorOpinion Voices

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Letters to the Editor

Advertisement
Advertisement