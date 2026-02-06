Letters to the Editor: As the Washington Post shrinks, other newspapers need to carry the torch

To the editor: I am not so naïve to believe that everything that was shown in “All the President’s Men” and “The Post” was an 100% accurate representation of the day-to-day happenings at the Washington Post. But I do believe the principles guiding the newspaper at the time were accurately depicted ( “Washington Post says one-third of its staff across all departments is being laid off,” Feb. 4).

Perhaps in today’s world, it is Pollyannaish to expect newspaper owners, publishers and editors to pull out all the stops and take risks to seek and publish the truth. As we shed tears for the massive reductions at the Post, we need to hope that newspapers like the Los Angeles Times continue to carry the torch of the 1st Amendment and of the people’s need and right to know.

Stephen F. Gladstone, Shaker Heights, Ohio