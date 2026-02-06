Letters to the Editor: Do we really think ‘millions’ are going to want to visit L.A. for the Olympics?

To the editor: Mayor Karen Bass mentions the “millions who will visit” for the 2028 Olympics ( “Bass preaches ‘unity’ in L.A. ahead of 2028 Olympics during State of the City address,” Feb. 2). Really? Bass apparently lives in a dream world. Does she really think that millions of people from other countries will come to see the 2028 Olympics? Given the propensity of the ICE agents to arrest seemingly anyone for any reason (or for no reason at all), why would anyone from another country want to come here?

Let’s just scratch the 2028 Los Angeles Games, period. End of story. If another country wants to step in and host them, fine. Since two years probably isn’t enough time for another country to prepare, maybe just scrap the 2028 Games entirely and try again in 2032. Hopefully then, things will be back to some sort of normal.

Jay James, Pico Rivera

..

To the editor: Every day, we read about squandered money in our city. It’s not guaranteed we will have a surplus from 2028. Sochi , Rio , Tokyo (2021) , Vancouver , Turin , Athens and Sydney all faced huge financial challenges. Based on all the bad publicity about our country, I don’t think an Olympics will encourage visitors to feel safe here. President Trump will seize all the glory.

Meanwhile, the county is cutting $200 million from homeless services ( “L.A. County cuts nearly $200 million in homeless services to close budget gap,” Feb. 3). Didn’t we pass massive taxpayer support to address this? We don’t deserve to host the FIFA World Cup or Olympics until we get our own act together.

Ann Moore, Los Angeles