Letters to the Editor: The world cannot ignore famine in war-torn Sudan any longer

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Famine conditions have been discovered in two more areas of war-torn Sudan, yet the world is largely ignoring the crisis ( “Famine is threatening more of war-torn Sudan’s Darfur region as an attack in the south kills 22,” Feb. 5). Some major news outlets did not even mention the horrific new findings that Save the Children calls “a deadly expansion of a hunger crisis in the conflict-torn country that is threatening millions.”

Historically , America has led the response when famine takes hold overseas. But in Sudan, donations have not kept pace with the rising hunger and the U.N. World Food Program says it is running out of supplies .

Certainly, the U.S. and allies could do more to feed the hungry in Sudan with donations. Efforts to get a ceasefire in the civil war must be stepped up too.

Advertisement

Everyone can make a difference by donating to charities like WFP, Save the Children, UNICEF, Action Against Hunger, Catholic Relief Services, CARE, Mercy Corps and others fighting hunger in Sudan. You can also contact your elected officials about giving much-needed funding to the U.S. Food for Peace program, which President Eisenhower started to fight world hunger.

Children are starving to death in Sudan, but if we take action, we can still save lives.

William Lambers, Cincinnati, Ohio

This writer is an author who partnered with the U.N. World Food Program on the book “Ending World Hunger.”