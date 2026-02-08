Letters to the Editor: Democrats need to use all the leverage they have to protect our rights

To the editor: Democrats must stand strong in the ongoing negotiations over funding for the Department of Homeland Security, including ICE ( “Democrats demand ‘dramatic changes’ for ICE regarding masks, cameras, judicial warrants,” Feb. 4). They need to use these negotiations to protect the American people’s constitutional rights to protest (1st Amendment) and be secure in their homes (4th Amendment). That Republicans and the administration want DHS funding so badly means Democrats are in a strong position to not allow them to add voting restrictions into the mix.

The FBI raid on the Fulton County, Ga., voting offices, although not directly related, shows how important it is for Democrats to use every piece of leverage they have, like the DHS funding negotiation, to protect Americans’ rights.

Jeff Warner, Koreatown