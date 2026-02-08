Letters to the Editor: Thomas Jefferson was right. Liberty is safest in the hands of the people

To the editor: It was inspiring, if not edifying, to read about our students from so many high schools protesting against the nationwide immigration raids ( “‘We want a change to happen.’ L.A. County students walk out over ICE raids,” Jan. 30). Furthermore, it was also encouraging to read that American-born Pope Leo XIV was setting a strong and courageous exhortation to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops by “forcefully” condemning Washington’s “aggressive tactics” ( “L.A. archbishop holds ‘Mass for Peace’ as students protest Trump immigration policies,” Feb. 4). Yes, now is the time for all good citizens to show up and speak up for “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” for all.

Perhaps the salient words of Thomas Jefferson in his letter to George Washington on Jan. 4, 1786, capture my sentiments: “It is an axiom in my mind that our liberty can never be safe but in the hands of the people themselves.”

Tom Kaminski, Manhattan Beach