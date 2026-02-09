Letters to the Editor: If Trump’s running the government like a business, he’s still failing

To the editor: Some people think the federal government should be run like a business and President Trump is the right person to run it because he is a “successful” businessman ( “Misery has plenty of company in Trump’s second term,” Feb. 5). If that’s really true, look at what Trump has done to the country, its finances, its employees, its customers, its customer satisfaction ratings, its failure to honor the corporate mission statement and its standing in the world in the last 12 and a half months, and tell me why he should not be fired. After all, that’s what happens to corporate CEOs who make a mess of the company.

June Ailin Sewell, Marina del Rey

To the editor: I strongly agree with Jackie Calmes’ column. She must have read my mind.

For the past 12 months, I have been thinking that a lot of Americans must love chaos. In Trump’s first term, the chaos and disruption were a part of every daily news report. It was quite sad and overwhelming, especially during COVID. But now, in his second term, Trump has outdone himself. The amount of chaos is head-spinning, exhausting and tragic. What I wouldn’t do for a large dose of “sleepy Joe” right now!

Linda Cooper, Studio City