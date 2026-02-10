Letters to the Editor: Why is Rep. Ilhan Omar’s husband being scrutinized instead of the Trumps?

To the editor: Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, took a few minutes off from harassing the Clintons to challenge the finances of the husband of a congresswoman ( “In unusual move, Republican chairman scrutinizes companies tied to husband of Rep. Ilhan Omar,” Feb. 6). This is unusual, as the target of the inquiry is not a government official. I agree that government officials and their families should not extraordinarily prosper using connections and inside information the rest of us don’t have, but the financial gains being investigated here seem small.

The Trump family has made an estimated $4 billion since the beginning of his second term. Investigate them, Rep. Comer.

Richard Shafarman, Santa Clarita