Letters to the Editor: Trump shared an overtly racist video. We should all be condemning that

Then-President-elect Trump speaks with former President Obama at the state funeral for former President Carter in Washington on Jan. 9, 2025.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Enough. Last week, the president of the United States shared the most disgraceful, racist post possible ( “Trump refuses to apologize after sharing racist image of the Obamas: ‘I didn’t make a mistake,’” Feb. 6). It was not a misunderstood joke. It was overt, ugly and rooted in the same kind of dehumanization that has fueled violence and division in this country for generations.

When someone with national power displays this kind of racism, it does real harm. It signals permission to demean, exclude and scapegoat entire communities. It tells people of color that their dignity is conditional and their safety negotiable.

Leadership requires judgment, restraint and a basic respect for humanity. Anyone who chooses to post racist rhetoric has demonstrated that they lack those qualities. That alone should disqualify them from holding public office or wielding authority over others. If he were the CEO of a major corporation, he would have been fired.

Advertisement

I am calling on everyone — Republicans, independents and Democrats — to denounce this immediately and call for President Trump’s resignation or impeachment and removal. This behavior should not be normalized or tolerated.

Silence is complicity. This moment demands clarity.

Marilyn J. Green, Malibu

..

To the editor: Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), usually cheering on everything this administration does, wrote on X about Trump posting a video depicting the Obamas as apes: “Praying it was fake because it’s the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House.”

You know what’s really sad? Scott calls the post not just racist, but “the most racist thing,” acknowledging that it has a slew of competitors.

Advertisement

Susan Christian Goulding, Seal Beach

..

To the editor: Even given Trump’s well-documented history of racist (as well as misogynistic) remarks and behavior, I am appalled and disgusted — and yes, even surprised — by his recent post regarding the Obamas. Surprised, not because I do not believe it reflects his racism but because, as the president of the United States, I expect a higher standard, or at least a greater pretense of decency. But once again, Trump believes that he is the center of the universe and he can say and do whatever he pleases. That he blames it on an aide, a dubious excuse, makes him no less responsible.

But what about his fellow Republicans? While some have rightly condemned the post and urged him to apologize, there should be louder, more widespread outrage and condemnation. Is overt racism acceptable to them?

That he would refuse to apologize, unfortunately, is not a surprise. But are so many in his party unwilling to call him out for behavior that should be unacceptable from anyone, much less the president of the United States? Or, do they agree? To paraphrase Laura Loomer speaking of Sen. Tim Scott, does condemning Trump’s remarks render you too “stupid” to be a Republican leader? I am embarrassed and ashamed that Trump is who the world may believe represents our country.

Alfredo Gonzalez, West Covina

..

To the editor: Loomer directed her vitriol at Sen. Tim Scott, who is Black. But her words more aptly apply to the racist-in-chief who actually reposted the garbage: “Someone who is willing to give the Democrats ammunition like that in the middle of a midterm election year is too stupid to be in charge.”

John Weinell, San Clemente

..

To the editor: Just when we thought Trump could sink no lower, he again proved us wrong. The rhetorical statement and query posed by attorney Joseph N. Welch to Sen. Joseph McCarthy should be posed to the sitting president: “You have done enough. Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last? Have you left no sense of decency?”

David Sacks, Los Alamitos

..

To the editor: Columnist LZ Granderson reminds us that Donald Trump is a racist and that his dominance of the Republican Party is dependent upon the continued support of like-minded people ( “Trump keeps reminding us why people support him. It’s the racism,” Feb. 6). In the same edition, columnist Anita Chabria calls out Trump for his posting of a racist video depicting the Obamas and warns us that Republicans will continue to play on racism as a means to disrupt the 2026 midterm elections ( “Yes, Trump’s video showing the Obamas as apes is racist. But it’s also about the election,” Feb. 6).

Advertisement

Nowhere are Trump’s racist instincts more evident than in his immigration policies. Since he came down the escalator to kick off his first presidential campaign in 2015, Trump has consistently characterized Black- and brown-skinned immigrants as criminals, rapists and murderers from “s—hole” countries, and he has made the Hitler-esque claim that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country.”

During Trump’s five years in office, the only change that he has made to our national immigration policy that actually benefited a certain group of immigrants was when he granted special refugee status to white South Africans. He has also publicly called for more immigrants from Norway , Denmark and other predominantly white countries.

To his credit, Trump is an open book. What you see is what you get. Sadly, it appears that many Trump appointees and a sizable share of Americans share his racist instincts.

Gary Vogt, Menifee, Calif.

..

To the editor: Granderson’s piece was spot on. Thank you for his thoughtful perspective.

I’m a gay white man, and I saw this same type of direct offense a year ago. Before Trump posted the disgusting video of the Obamas during Black History Month, he renamed the USS Harvey Milk during Pride Month in 2025. LGBTQ+ people have so little in the way of acknowledgment of our contributions to society, yet even those few are maliciously degraded, devalued and destroyed.

These offenses are deliberately designed to disrespect groups who have had to fight long and hard for equality that most of the U.S. takes for granted.

Mike Whiteside, Sacramento