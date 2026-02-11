Letters to the Editor: Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show delivered a much-needed ray of hope

To the editor: Before the Super Bowl, I knew very little about Bad Bunny beyond the fact that President Trump disliked him — hardly a meaningful distinction. Still, given that he’s the most popular musician in the world at the moment, I figured he deserved at least a few minutes of my attention during my guacamole-prep intermission ( “Bad Bunny brings Puerto Rico to the Super Bowl halftime show,” Feb. 8).

As it turns out, his music still isn’t quite my cup of tea. But then again, neither was the music of 50 Cent, Anderson .Paak or Madonna, and they did just fine without my approval. What did impress me this time was the broader effect his performance will have on the country. Millions watched, and the message was both good and noble.

Bad Bunny represents a large and vital portion of the U.S. and world community. At a moment when the Americas could use a bit of unity, he delivered exactly that. Excluding a comparatively small group that swapped Bad Bunny for Kid Rock, the performance was widely well received and genuinely heartwarming. We saw kindness, respect and a sense of people believing in better things to come.

It showed me a ray of hope in these days of unrest and mistrust, and it’s been awhile since anyone has been able to do that. Bravo, Bad Bunny. Keep it going.

Donald Williams, Riverside

To the editor: Many complained about not understanding the words that Bad Bunny was singing during the Super Bowl halftime show. They don’t see how, often, images translate more than words. It’s unfortunate that some didn’t grasp the message of unity and inclusion of the Americas. Those who admitted that they were simply looking to be entertained sadly miss the opportunity to be moved, motivated and inspired by what solidarity would look like.

Bad Bunny scripted a beautifully written musical geography lesson about what makes up the Americas — and yes, that includes the United States, along with many other countries.

Victor Franco, Monrovia