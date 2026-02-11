Letters to the Editor: Didn’t we learn anything from ‘Bambi’? Wiping out Catalina’s deer would be wrong

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: The juxtaposition of our treatment of all animals could not be more stark than in the universal praise for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing in Agoura Hills ( “Despite appearances, the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing is on track for fall completion,” Jan. 26) and the approval by the Catalina Island Conservancy to have professional hunters “shoot the island’s non-native mule deer on the ground over four to five years” ( “All of Catalina’s deer will be killed to restore the island’s ecosystem,” Feb. 3).

Why are mule deer deemed less worthy than cougars? Don’t we teach our children that all animals have a purpose on our planet?

Has the conservancy considered the social media backlash once mule deer carcasses are photographed being torn apart by animal predators and then seen around the world? How will this impact tourism for Catalina?

Advertisement

If the state of California and nonprofits can work together to create a world-class wildlife crossing to the new projected cost of $114 million, then certainly there are other realistic solutions to culling 2,000 mule deer. Over the next “four to five years,” why not round up 200 male deer each year and disperse them to the wide open spaces of our mountain ranges and the Sierras? Certainly there’s an out-of-commission large vessel that could be rented to transport the first herd of 200 male deer to a few large trucks waiting in San Pedro.

The movie “Bambi,” released in 1942, tells the story of a young deer who loses his mother to a hunter and learns to survive in the forest with his friends. Over the past 84 years, it has endeared fond memories in millions with its message. Let’s enhance that message by releasing these male deer to survive in our forests with their new friends throughout the state.

John Boal, Burbank

..

To the editor: This reader finds the notion of slaughtering deer en masse entirely beneath our society and species.

Advertisement

Lauren Dennhardt, the senior director of the conservancy, claims to not want to kill them, then justifies it in the name of plants, ecology and fire prevention. But would the deer have already been machine-gunned from helicopters if the public hadn’t decried the conservancy’s plans?

Just days before this article ran in the Los Angeles Times, reports emerged detailing the daring rescue of a sole stranded deer on the thin ice near Spokane, Wash. It seems to this lover of nature that we as a society are on thin ice if we allow the mass killing of deer. Our role is not to be butchers, but earnest and loving protectors.

Ivan Borodin, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: If not professional hunters to remove non-native mule deer, another long-term solution would be to introduce mountain lions. Without either type of control, the deer population will continue to enlarge beyond 2,000 until limited by starvation.

Bill Neill, North Hollywood