Letters to the Editor: Journalists should be standing up for one another against Trump’s attacks

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: I found Robin Abcarian’s recent column very disappointing ( “Trump’s attacks on journalists are just tired political theater,” Feb. 8). Calling President Trump to task for his demeaning, rude, sexist handling of reporters wouldn’t be “pointless.” That rationale is so first term.

The time is now (if not the past) for journalists to speak up and defend other journalists in real time when he engages in this degrading and bullying behavior. What are journalists who are in the actual moment waiting for?

I believe at least one journalist, each time this behavior happens, should stand up and defend the journalist who is berated. The mentality suggested in Abcarian’s column is part of exactly how the serial offender wins. He normalizes his terrible, demeaning behavior. He normalizes a degree of sexism.

Advertisement

We have three long years to go with Trump. Journalists need to start speaking up now, even at the cost of losing their credentials.

Loren Mark, Eagle Rock

..

To the editor: The piece spells it out pretty well. You can’t ask Trump a tough question and get an honest answer. He speaks to the media every day and, just like his rallies, he spreads lie after lie seemingly without any thought or substance as to what he is saying.

Reporters also face the threat of having their press pass pulled if he does not like that journalist or the outlet they’re representing. If I was a reporter, I would rather be in the room than outside, even if it is very difficult to get a question answered. Bottom line, you just cannot win with our current president.

Advertisement

Matthew D. Kerster, Gardena

..

To the editor: Trump says that he doesn’t believe he’s seen CNN’s Kaitlin Collins smile in the past 10 years. I’ve struck my forehead in disbelief, rolled my eyes at his unseemly remarks and laughed at his audacious behavior, but I, too, haven’t smiled at Trump in the past 10 years.

Joel Miller, Torrance