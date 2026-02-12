Letters to the Editor: It’s good that citizens are taking a stand, but lawmakers need to act too

To the editor: I took encouragement, personally, from columnist Steve Lopez’s recent piece ( “How do you stand up to lies and brutality? Maybe you blow a whistle, for starters,” Feb. 5). It is reassuring to know what an individual can do to resist a bully. Another thing is to use the vote to get rid of President Trump’s pathetic support in all levels of government, voting out those people elected to protect us who do not.

But, more than can be done individually, much larger efforts need to take place. And it is those elected officials who need to make a “blow” aimed at Trump’s raids, and much more. I’m talking about it all: the Arc de Trump he wants built, his threats to block the Canadian opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge and all the negotiation-by-force nonsense he tries.

So, yes. Get a whistle and blow!

James Severtson, Reseda