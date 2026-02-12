Letters to the Editor: There is already plenty of careful husbandry in aquaculture

Coho salmon in a tank at a salmon farm in upstate New York.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: A recent opinion piece on aquaculture rightly stresses the need for responsible practices ( “Factory farming of fish is brewing pathogens,” Feb. 10). As a research veterinarian with nearly 30 years in the field, I agree. But criticism must also be responsible.

Antibiotic resistance is a real concern, which is why careful biosecurity, water-quality management and prudent medication practices are central to both research and commercial operations. Good husbandry — not hyperbolic imagery — is what protects fish and consumers alike.

Portraying salmon broodstock rearing conditions as akin to being “stuffed into a backyard swimming pool” and promoting “inbreeding” is misleading. Modern salmonid breeding programs are carefully managed under professional, science-based standards to ensure genetic integrity and produce robust, high-performing stock.

Advertisement

Those curious about aquaculture would gain far more by consulting practitioners than by relying on caricatured depictions that misrepresent the industry.

Chris Good, Shepherdstown, W. Va.

This writer is director of research at the Conservation Fund’s Freshwater Institute.