Letters to the Editor: Prank calls were the cyberbullying of their time. It’s good they’re over
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
To the editor: Really? Precious space in the Opinion section devoted to a Gen Xer’s longing for the heyday of prank calls, justified as a means of alleviating the crushing boredom of American teenage life (“The lost art of prank-calling strangers,” Feb. 10)?
I’m guessing most of the confused strangers and the girls guest contributor Elana Rabinowitz “didn’t like” might have a somewhat less rosy memory of such irritating and often frightening anonymous calls.
No, online bullying wasn’t a thing yet, but these “jokes” were the closest we had. I’m glad they’re gone.
R.C. Price, Ventura
..
To the editor: I couldn’t help but get a chuckle out of Rabinowitz’s op-ed about teens and prank phone calls back in the day. Way back when, we’d call our teachers and ask them if they collected records (my buddy-in-crime and I were big band music people). Innocent enough methinks, compared to today.
As for Jenny’s number, 867-5309, that brought back memories of a 1962 hit song with a phone number: “Beechwood 4-5789.” And let’s not forget that famous Glenn Miller tune “Pennsylvania 6-5000.”
Alan Rosenstein, Santa Monica