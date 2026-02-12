Letters to the Editor: Prank calls were the cyberbullying of their time. It’s good they’re over

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Really? Precious space in the Opinion section devoted to a Gen Xer’s longing for the heyday of prank calls, justified as a means of alleviating the crushing boredom of American teenage life ( “The lost art of prank-calling strangers,” Feb. 10)?

I’m guessing most of the confused strangers and the girls guest contributor Elana Rabinowitz “didn’t like” might have a somewhat less rosy memory of such irritating and often frightening anonymous calls.

No, online bullying wasn’t a thing yet, but these “jokes” were the closest we had. I’m glad they’re gone.

R.C. Price, Ventura

..

To the editor: I couldn’t help but get a chuckle out of Rabinowitz’s op-ed about teens and prank phone calls back in the day. Way back when, we’d call our teachers and ask them if they collected records (my buddy-in-crime and I were big band music people). Innocent enough methinks, compared to today.

As for Jenny’s number, 867-5309, that brought back memories of a 1962 hit song with a phone number: “Beechwood 4-5789.” And let’s not forget that famous Glenn Miller tune “Pennsylvania 6-5000.”

Alan Rosenstein, Santa Monica