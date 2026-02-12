Letters to the Editor: As global warming continues, the Winter Olympics will be the least of our worries

To the editor: A lack of snow will certainly disturb those who watch or participate in the Winter Olympics ( “How climate change is threatening the future of the Winter Olympics,” Feb. 6). However, it’s a far more critical condition for the millions of people who rely on a winter snowpack to supply water for drinking, growing crops, sustaining animals, personal hygiene and keeping our rivers flowing and healthy. Any article bemoaning the lack of snow for the Winter Olympics should heavily focus on the role fossil fuel industries have played in the warming and drying of the planet.

As this warming trend continues, and we continue to fiddle while Rome burns, not having a Winter Olympics will be the least of our worries.

Susan Frommer, Murrieta

..

To the editor: Another great article in the Los Angeles Times showing factual shifts as a result of climate change. I moved to California 23 years ago and it no longer gets as cold in the winter or as cool in the summer. We used to have ice form on our birdbaths in the winter, but now I never see temperatures below 40 degrees. I did not have or need air conditioning 23 years ago, but now we have it and it has become a necessity.

It is sad to think that the number of venues for the Winter Olympics is getting smaller. Could it be that we will also have to limit where Summer Olympics are, so that it does not get too hot?

Larry Kramer, San Juan Capistrano