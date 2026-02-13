Letters to the Editor: City Council shouldn’t have blocked the demolition of Marilyn Monroe’s house

Two Brentwood homeowners are suing the city of L.A. and Mayor Karen Bass for the right to demolish the Spanish Colonial-style home where Marilyn Monroe died in 1962.

To the editor: The City Council should reverse its decision that declared Marilyn Monroe’s house a historical cultural monument ( “L.A. stopped a couple from demolishing Marilyn Monroe’s home. Now, they’re suing,” Feb. 3).

Sometimes, the public interest in a private property outweighs the rights of the property owner. That is not the case with this house.

The owners are right when they claim in their lawsuit that there is no “actual benefit to the public.”

Monroe was and is loved. And she briefly lived at the house before dying there. But these are not good reasons to justify why the house is a benefit to the public, or why it should be protected at the cost of the loss of rights of the owners.

Nathan Brown, La Crescenta

To the editor: Good for plaintiffs Brinah Milstein and Roy Bank.

It is so easy for Marilyn Monroe fans to get what they want on someone else’s dime. If they want to preserve Monroe’s home, they should buy it.

David Fink, Los Angeles