Letters to the Editor: Vote to protect mountain lions bodes well for California’s environmental legacy
To the editor: I commend the California Fish and Game Commission for its unanimous vote to designate Southern California and Central Coast mountain lions as threatened under the California Endangered Species Act (“More than 1,400 California mountain lions get endangered species protections,” Feb. 12). I had the opportunity to speak during public comment in support of this action and was deeply encouraged to see the commission affirm that prevention is far wiser than waiting for extinction.
Urban development has decimated open space and severed natural corridors, isolating animals and intensifying inbreeding. Vehicle strikes, rodenticide exposure and depredation compound an already fragile situation.
This decision creates a pathway for smarter planning, better habitat protection and a stronger investment in wildlife connectivity. I am hopeful that it will also provide stronger protections against rodenticides.
The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing over the 101 Freeway demonstrates what coexistence can look like in practice. The crossing will reconnect isolated mountain lions in the Santa Monica Mountains, helping their long-term survival.
California has long prided itself on environmental leadership. This vote reflects that legacy and offers hope that future generations will inherit landscapes where mountain lions still roam.
Randi Feilich, Calabasas