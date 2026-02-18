Letters to the Editor: Less pavement and more shade trees would help everyone in L.A.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Many of the houses, duplexes and multi-tenant buildings in our historic neighborhoods often have setbacks and yards with permeable ground with space for large shade trees, which help to mitigate heat islands for everyone’s benefit ( “Nearly half of L.A. County’s pavement may be unnecessary, new map finds,” Feb. 16). These neighborhoods feel and actually are cooler in the hot months. In many Historic Preservation Overlay Zones , thankfully, you aren’t supposed to cover the front of your property with double-wide driveways, parking pads, extra-wide pathways, plastic grass or gravel.

Meanwhile, our city and state push for denser developments, and developers build to the property lines. We must require new buildings to include space for big shade trees planted in the ground for a livable and healthy city. Great cities have an abundance of pocket parks, so we need to solve for this, too.

Ann Rubin, Los Angeles

To the editor: It’s very exciting to see a front-page article on Accelerate Resilience L.A.’s hardscape study. However, it was frustrating that it completely left out the fact that Measure W imposes a parcel tax on private property owners for every square foot of impermeable surface on their property. There is a financial incentive for private property owners to reduce the amount of hardscape on their property.

To make it easier to understand the benefits of removing hardscape, Accelerate Resilience L.A. has created a digital online tool , which deserves its own separate article.

Ian McIlvaine, Venice

To the editor: I’m writing to applaud Meg Tanaka for the excellent article on L.A.’s pavement problems. Working in an area that is often intimidating — climate and environment — she comes across with solid reporting that also allows readers to feel connected to possible progress.

Companies that remove concrete should expect the phone to be ringing, and nurseries that sell trees should be ready to deliver.

Judith Martin-Straw, Culver City

To the editor: The article on depaving L.A. reminded me of when I first arrived in Los Angeles in June of 1969. I had taught at high schools and a middle school in Connecticut that were surrounded by grassy fields and mature trees. I was shocked at the schools surrounded by acres of asphalt here. And after 57 years, it appears as though little has changed.

Bob Lentz, Sylmar

To the editor: I agree on the need for less concrete — but please do plan for the continuance of sidewalks, or walking trails of some sort through any concrete removal.

I say this after relocating from San Pedro to northwest Georgia almost nine years ago now. My frustration is that so many neighborhood roads in the Southern states (especially in rural regions) are very narrow, with no shoulders or sidewalks, making it difficult to find a place to take walks without the danger of being hit by a vehicle.

Gail Noon, Ft. Oglethorpe, Ga.