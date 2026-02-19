Letters to the Editor: Younger generations could learn a lot from KCRW’s Michael Silverblatt

To the editor: Michael Silverblatt was more than just a radio voice ( “Michael Silverblatt, ‘genius’ host of KCRW literary show ‘Bookworm,’ dies at 73,” Feb. 15). He was an ideal reader, and as such, he provided a beacon of what reading — literature, history, poetry, philosophy — could provide: a way to navigate the world and live within its many complexities and obstacles.

Today, we know that students arrive at college struggling to read an entire book . I hope some of them stumble across the KCRW archive of Silverblatt’s glory and blaze anew with its purpose and meaning.

Lynne Culp, Van Nuys