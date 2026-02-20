Letters to the Editor: Altadena should take the opportunity to go solar as it rebuilds

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: There is a much more cost-effective solution for re-electrifying Altadena after the fire: Go solar ( “Altadena asked Edison to bury power lines. Some fire victims say that could cost them $40,000,” Feb. 17). For the same cost (or less) as Southern California Edison’s reconnection fee, a property owner could purchase a solar power and battery system. Building a home is the perfect time to install solar and it would pay for itself over a few years’ time. Why confirm a lifetime subscription to a public utility asking owners to pay for the opportunity to buy electricity transferred over Edison power lines?

Altadenans should take this opportunity to jump into the future as they rebuild. Politicians should help residents find ways to finance this jump with low-interest loans or grants.

Rebuild and restore Altadena’s beloved neighborhoods and lead the way to a solar-powered future for the whole USA.

Stephen Edberg, La Cañada Flintridge