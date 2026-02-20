Letters to the Editor: Jesse Jackson advocated for all working-class Americans, and they appreciated it

The Rev. Jesse Jackson acknowledges the greeting from the First National Assembly of Black Church Organizations in New Orleans on April 6, 1984.

To the editor: The Rev. Jesse Jackson was a powerful voice not only “for Black economic justice and racial equality,” but also for all working-class Americans ( “Jesse Jackson, one of the nation’s most powerful voices for Black Americans, dies at 84,” Feb. 17).

And they responded in kind. When I staffed the 1991 convention of the carpenters union, John “Whitey” Rogers was contending for the union presidency with incumbent Sigurd Lucassen. On opening day, the hall was echoing with chants of “Whitey! Whitey! Whitey!”

Jackson was keynote speaker, and on taking the stage he remarked, “In case you haven’t noticed, I’m not Whitey!” Laughter all around.

That morning, in an Atlantic City hall largely full of white, working-class men, mostly in their 50s, Jackson got four standing ovations, more than any other speaker at the convention.

On picket lines, in union halls, and in his candidacies, he had earned it. And he showed me that, yes, a Black man dedicated to working-class Americans could indeed become president.

Dave Ransom, Santa Rosa

To the editor: While Jackson has been recognized for his commitment to racial justice, let it be known that his efforts also extended to the cultural landscape of film and television. It was with honor and privilege that I marched with him in 1996 at the “Blackout Protest” prior to the 68th Academy Awards.

While some progress has been made since then, especially with news anchors, reporters and commercials, true cultural inclusion continues to be as elusive as chasing rainbows.

Louisa Caucia, Tarzana