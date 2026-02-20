Letters to the Editor: Pam Bondi should follow the U.K.’s lead after the arrest of former Prince Andrew

After his arrest on the royal estate of Sandringham by Thames Valley Police, the face of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew) is displayed on a news screen in front of the public on Oxford Street in the West End on Thursday in London.

To the editor: Former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has become the first member of the U.K. royal family to be arrested in nearly 400 years ( “Former prince Andrew arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over ties to Epstein,” Feb. 19). And yet, here in the U.S., the leading democratic institution, the Department of Justice has failed to take any steps to bring those who engaged with Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes to justice while his victims remain powerless.

How much longer do we have to wait before Atty. Gen. Pam Bondi takes action? If she is waiting for orders from President Trump, they will never come. But that’s what you find in a society where the guilty are protected while the victims suffer.

It’s past time for the voting public to take action. No one is above the law and now is time to demonstrate this.

Richard C. Armendariz, Huntington Beach