Letters to the Editor: Democrats need to start a campaign now to rebuild voter trust in elections

A poll worker sets out “I voted” stickers at a polling station at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles during November’s special election on Proposition 50.

To the editor: Staff writer Kevin Rector’s article about voter trust describes what the lack of trust is and why it’s so crucial to our upcoming elections ( “Voter trust in U.S. elections drops amid Trump critiques, redistricting, fear of ICE,” Feb. 16).

Republicans distrust mail ballots and non-citizens voting. Democrats worry about eligible voters not voting due to fear or intimidation. This angst is unhealthy for our elections.

President Trump has tainted many minds over the years by intimidating Democrats and calling them “cheaters.” He criticizes the Democrats every chance he gets. He knows that his supporters believe his lies and rhetoric, thereby boosting his winning chances.

Let’s remember that Trump is not running for any office in the midterms. However, he knows that if his “people” don’t get elected, his power goes downward. That is his greatest fear.

The Democrats lack a plan to counter Trump’s shenanigans. They should start a media campaign, right now, to protect our fair elections. We cannot allow ICE or any other law enforcement to monitor voting stations, which is a federal crime . The Democrats must take this to the courts immediately to be heard. We need to be preemptive now. We can’t just sit by and let ICE and Trump get their way.

I propose that Democrats immediately make a plan to blast our cities, counties and states with a mass campaign, telling the truth about voting and how safe it really is. The future of our democracy depends on it.

Marlene Bronson, Westlake Village

To the editor: The article failed to state that it was Trump’s pressuring of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott into a mid-decade redistricting that changed the Texas map to potentially gain five Republican seats. California’s subsequent redistricting was a response conducted with the people’s consent (Proposition 50), rather than by executive fiat.

The prospect of brutal, out-of-control ICE agents at polling places is a direct threat to Latino American citizens. In recent testimony, acting ICE chief Todd Lyons deflected by refusing to definitively rule out their presence. He stated there is “no reason” to deploy, while simultaneously saying that ICE “investigates voter fraud” — a clear intimidation tactic.

The most effective response to these multifaceted attempts to suppress the Democratic vote is to ensure every eligible voter uses early mail-in ballots or secure drop boxes.

Dave Dolnick, Thousand Oaks

To the editor: According to the poll the Los Angeles Times cites, fewer voters trust in the fairness of U.S. elections. Why not call in the U.N to monitor our elections? Heck, the U.S. has paid enough to the U.N. over the years. Don’t we deserve the benefit of the U.N.’s oversight?

Michael Krubiner, Valley Village