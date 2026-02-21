Letters to the Editor: It’s good that Canadians are traveling to the U.S. less, but it’s not enough

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: I am very proud of the Canadians who have changed their plans to visit the United States of America for vacations. However, a reduction of only 18% in visits is deplorable ( “Canadian snowbirds are still unhappy with Trump. And Palm Springs is feeling the chill,” Feb. 18).

I am so ashamed of the Canadians who are going ahead with vacation plans to the United States after all that the American president has said and done to our country and our people. This with the complicity of members of his Cabinet and the Republican members of Congress and the Senate.

I, along with the majority of other Canadians, recognize that it is not the fault of all Americans that you have a president who is the most unfit leader to occupy the international stage since Adolf Hitler.

But Canadians must stand together, united and determined to confront this abomination. If that means suffering personal discomfort and inconvenience, so be it. I can only imagine how Americans would react if treated in a similar manner.

God bless Americans for what you are going through and will continue to go through in the coming months and years. However, please understand that Canada has been a great ally, a friendly neighbor and a proud member of the North American community of people for many, many years. We deserve better than this.

John C. Keating, Halifax, Canada