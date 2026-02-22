Letters to the Editor: Billionaires, go ahead and leave California. We’ll be fine without you

Steven Spielberg, left, recently moved to Manhattan and Mark Zuckerberg is eyeing property in Florida as a labor union tries to place a billionaires tax on the November ballot.

To the editor: The billionaires’ “threat” to leave seems more like a toddler throwing a tantrum because they don’t want to share their toys ( “Billionaires Spielberg, Zuckerberg eyeing East Coast, stirring concerns about California’s wealth-tax proposal,” Feb. 19).

Fine by me if billionaires want to leave California. It’s not like they have any positive impact on our society. Billionaires today pay so little in taxes thanks to all the loopholes they exploit.

The ultra-rich used to be treated ethically; decades ago , they paid their fair share in taxes that helped establish some of the systems and programs that made America the superpower we were. Today’s elite want to shirk paying nearly anything in taxes but indirectly benefit from billions in welfare paid for by us, the actual taxpayers. Just look at how many people who work for Amazon have to be on government aid while their boss uses their hard-earned money to garner favor with our government.

Our roads are crumbling even with the billionaires residing in our state. Will we even notice they’re gone?

Sol Taylor, Riverside

To the editor: Irrespective of whether the proposed wealth tax becomes law, the state of California and its people will survive and prosper. The potential departures of Mark Zuckerberg, Steven Spielberg and others of their ilk will not dampen the long-term future of California.

Robert Matthews, San Clemente

To the editor: Spielberg and Zuckerberg don’t have to worry about people thinking they left the state to avoid the wealth tax. All they have to do is voluntarily give 5% of their billions to the California Treasury. That would stop any criticism in its tracks. Simple, right?

Michael Schaller, Temple City