Letters to the Editor: Lawsuit alleging discrimination against white students is a ‘disturbing’ move

The Los Angeles Unified School District headquarters is seen in 2021.

To the editor: White privilege rears its ugly head again ( “Trump administration looks to join suit alleging LAUSD discriminates against white students,” Feb. 19).

In 1970 , Superior Court Judge Alfred E. Gitelson ruled that the Los Angeles Unified School District must alleviate the harms of segregation, a ruling that was upheld by the state Supreme Court.

Why is this now unconstitutional? Is there anything this current ruling white class won’t do to keep minorities “in their place”? As a retired elementary principal, I find this move very disturbing.

Doris Dent, Northridge