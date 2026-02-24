Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: Politicians try to rein in huge police overtime costs, L.A.’s worst intersections and more big stories
Advertisement
Voices
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: Lawsuit alleging discrimination against white students is a ‘disturbing’ move

The Los Angeles Unified School District headquarters
The Los Angeles Unified School District headquarters is seen in 2021.
(Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

To the editor: White privilege rears its ugly head again (“Trump administration looks to join suit alleging LAUSD discriminates against white students,” Feb. 19).

In 1970, Superior Court Judge Alfred E. Gitelson ruled that the Los Angeles Unified School District must alleviate the harms of segregation, a ruling that was upheld by the state Supreme Court.

Why is this now unconstitutional? Is there anything this current ruling white class won’t do to keep minorities “in their place”? As a retired elementary principal, I find this move very disturbing.

Advertisement

Doris Dent, Northridge

More to Read

Letters to the EditorOpinion Voices

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement