Letters to the Editor: Rather than swapping animals, consider cutting back on meat altogether

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: As a vegan, my heart hurts when meat-swapping is touted as a way to reduce one’s climate impact ( “What if just 1 in 10 people changed how they eat, drive, heat or shop?,” Feb. 18).

No doubt, raising chickens requires less land and water than beef. But Americans already consume more than 9 billion chickens each year, a truly mind-boggling number. And free-range or not, chickens are not protected under federal animal welfare laws. The rate at which chickens must be slaughtered to keep up with demand is a nightmare for them, not to mention slaughterhouse workers, who sometimes can’t even take bathroom breaks .

How about an alternative solution? Reducing one’s meat consumption across the board helps animals and the planet. Just one or two non-animal meals a week makes a difference. With simple tweaks, we can help the planet and reduce the suffering of farm animals.

Advertisement

Kristen Kessler, Ventura