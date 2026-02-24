Letters to the Editor: Supreme Court struck down Trump’s tariffs, but uncertainty clouds next steps

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: The Friday Supreme Court ruling in Learning Resources Inc. vs. Trump confirmed what many of us suspected: The International Emergency Economic Powers Act tariffs were unlawfully imposed ( “Supreme Court rejects Trump tariffs, stressing powers of Congress,” Feb. 20). But the ruling left the question of how wrongfully remitted monies will be returned unanswered.

My company, the Green Garmento, supplies reusable packaging. Among our clients: a large laundry and dry-cleaning service that had initiated a production order with our Chinese factory partner before import costs rose dramatically.

As these products are essential to their operations, they had to proceed with imports in spring 2025, when combined tariff rates reached 145% . That resulted in close to $200,000 in tariff demands that the court has now ruled were collected without legal authority.

Current law requires importers to file a protest within 180 days of payment, a rule not designed for tariffs later struck down as unlawful. Had businesses filed protests to a then-legal tax, they would have been deemed frivolous. The issue: Though the tariffs have now been ruled illegal, for those compromised the most, the window under current law has expired.

Congress can and must act. Extending the protest deadline or creating a new claims process for IEEPA tariff payments made before this ruling would allow the government to return money it had no right to take. Without action, the government simply keeps what it had no legal right to require.

The court has spoken. The executive branch has said it will not act voluntarily. The power of the purse belongs to Congress — and so does the responsibility to fix this.

Jennie Nigrosh, Woodland Hills

..

To the editor: One of the arguments put forward by the three Supreme Court justices who dissented in the case of Learning Resources vs. Trump was that the majority decision would create a “mess.” I guess that thought wasn’t top of mind for them when they ruled in Roe vs. Wade. That decision led to countless lawsuits, less available healthcare in many states and young women dying . Apparently, that’s the kind of mess the dissenters welcome.

Mark Wilding, Studio City

..

To the editor: The Supreme Court strikes down President Trump’s tariffs and happy days are here again — for the Democrats. Trump’s failures are their wins, even when the country loses.

Trump wants to make the country wealthy, safe and healthy, judging by his policies. Love him or hate him, I’ll take my chances. We have nothing to fear but ignorance and the citizens who are not paying attention.

Elaine Vanoff, West Hollywood

..

To the editor: What was surprising in the 6-3 decision by the Supreme Court was the fact that it was not 9-0. The three dissenting judges, who falsely claim to be “originalists” of the Constitution, went against the clearest distinction of power between Congress and the executive branches. If they can do this when the Constitution clearly states its intention, what else are they willing to sacrifice?

Further, Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh complains about uncertainty over the refund process. Didn’t Trump pronounce foreign countries paid for the tariffs?

And despite this ruling, Trump has now announced a 10% global tariff. Trump’s history shows he just doesn’t understand that no means no.

Stuart Rubenstein, San Diego

..

To the editor: In Trump’s insulting attack on the Supreme Court justices who ruled that the president did not have the authority to impose tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, he clearly revealed his stance that if you don’t do what he wants, you are wrong and a bad person ( “Trump calls justices ‘fools,’ announces new 10% global tariff after Supreme Court setback,” Feb. 20). This is a purely dictatorial mindset.

America has three branches of government including the judicial branch, namely the Supreme Court. After review of the facts and law submitted by the parties, the court ruled 6 to 3 that the executive branch acted inconsistent with the applicable law. The six judges in the majority on this ruling included two Trump appointees. They are to act as judges, not employees of Trump. Their decisions are grounded in the facts and applicable law, and they did their job as required by the Constitution.

Trump calling the ruling judges “fools,” “lapdogs” and “a disgrace to our nation” is a clear revelation of his dictatorial and damaging approach to office. He is currently destroying America’s civil service system and bringing back government employment by the spoils system — a key for all dictators. Now, his view of the judicial branch of government is clear: destroy it so he can rule.

Michael Harvey Miller, Pasadena

..

To the editor: The major economic policy initiated at the advent of Trump’s second term — the linchpin without which his plans for tax reduction, re-industrialization of the heartland and international trade rejuvenation would go awry — has been struck down by a divided Supreme Court ( “The Supreme Court’s tariffs decision sends a clear message to Trump,” Feb. 20). His sweeping tariffs were judged unconstitutional not because the justices in the majority don’t like the policy, but because he had no legal authority under laws passed by Congress for his action. The Supreme Court reviews and adjudicates laws; it does not make or break policy as policy per se. Trump should know that.

His petulant response to the decision, including criticism of justices he appointed during his first term, signifies his ignorance of our court system, a bad look.

Paul Bloustein, Cincinnati

..

To the editor: Contributing writer Erwin Chemerinsky seems to be a bit off-track. The major questions doctrine is a fallacious smoke screen that allows John G. Roberts Jr.’s MAGA justices to rewrite the Constitution. The liberal minority correctly does not agree with it and should not.

The fact that some conservative justices used it to strike down unlawful tariffs is simply a case of a broken clock being right twice a day.

Michael Harold, West L.A.