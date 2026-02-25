Letters to the Editor: Gubernatorial candidates need to recognize when it’s time to drop out

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: With nine well-intentioned Democrats running for governor in the June primaries, there is a real danger that the Republicans can take the top two positions in the November governorship race because the Democratic vote will split ( “Some Democratic candidates for California governor need to drop out,” Feb. 23).

Pride among the Democratic candidates may make it hard to drop out, but it is the only sensible thing to do. If you are a Democratic candidate, pay attention to the polls in April/May. If you’re not in the top two, then announce you are dropping out swiftly, so the voters know who the top two Democratic choices are.

Don’t be stupid. Don’t let good intentions splinter the Democratic primary vote for governor.

Advertisement

Tony Gitt, Westlake Village

..

To the editor: George Skelton’s engaging column prompts me to detect a judicial mien in the countenance of former California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra.

Paging Gov. Gavin Newsom. As Skelton no doubt remembers, in 1964 , Atty. Gen. Stanley Mosk was interested in running for the U.S. Senate, but Gov. Edmund G. Brown apparently wanted to help clear the Democratic Party primary field for his ally, state Controller Alan Cranston. So Gov. Brown appointed Mosk to the California Supreme Court, where he served with great distinction.

Supreme Court, state Court of Appeals, Superior Court — any of them could benefit from Beccera’s judicial presence.

Advertisement

Rick Tuttle, Culver City

..

To the editor: For the good of the state, it’s time for Democrats to abandon the top-two primary system and take the next logical step: ranked-choice voting. With a top-five primary, followed by ranked voting in November, they wouldn’t be in this mess.

If the primary was held today, Steve Hilton, Chad Bianco, Eric Swalwell, Katie Porter and Tom Steyer would advance, and then one of those Democrats would be elected. Had they adopted ranked voting in advance of this year’s primary, we would see healthy democracy in action rather than the pushing and shoving for those polling at the bottom.

John Galisky, Lompoc