Letters to the Editor: I’ve received healthcare all over the world. The worst was in the U.S.

To the editor: I am an accident-prone person. I have been around the world three times, once traveling largely by bicycle. As a result, I have had significant care in places other than the U.S. Bicycle accidents, dengue fever, tuberculosis, shark bites and so on. Without question, the worst care I have ever received is in the U.S. ( “Thanks but no thanks: Trump’s hospital ship plan provokes defense of Greenland healthcare system,” Feb. 22) The cost of care in the U.S. is essentially unaffordable.

Next time I need dental work, I’ll fly to Buenos Aires, have my crown put on, stay a month, enjoy the malbec and I’ll be money ahead.

Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen saying “no thank you” shows undeserved restraint, especially when a comment about the horse President Trump rode in on would be more appropriate.

Gregg Ferry, Carlsbad

To the editor: Let’s appeal to the president to send the hospital ships to all U.S. ports in order to provide care to the millions who cannot access it due to high insurance premiums and deductibles, insurance denials and Medicaid cuts. Next, ask for health expert envoys from nations already providing high-quality healthcare at a fraction of the cost of care in the U.S. while the commercial carriers rip us off at all levels, including in Medicare and Medicaid. Indeed, “many people … are sick, and not being taken care of.”

Kim Griffin, San Mateo