Letters to the Editor: Forced hospitalization is an imperfect answer to severe mental illness

To the editor: Steve Lopez’s column makes some very good points about improved care for the severely mentally ill, but the subject of forced hospitalization is fraught with so many conflicting interests and points of view ( “Frustrated by chronic homelessness and severe illness, they found an answer hiding in plain sight,” Feb. 21). For every doctor who manages to get his patient into a hospital, there will be a lawyer or “patient advocate” who gets him out. Also, a lot of the money earmarked for care seems to disappear before reaching the patient.

The state might want to take over the treatment of the severely mentally ill, utilizing Section 5200 and sending money directly to patient care. Perhaps more laws need to be enacted in order to better protect these very vulnerable people. The poor care of the severely mentally ill is a huge problem affecting many citizens. It needs to be solved.

Linda Mele Johnson, Long Beach