Letters to the Editor: Measles is serious. Survivors should let the public know

To the editor: Guest contributor Robert B. Shpiner’s anger with the irresponsible behavior of our current secretary of Health and Human Services is well-justified ( “RFK Jr.’s focus on viral nonsense is putting children’s lives at risk,” Feb. 22). Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a complete failure at keeping us safe from contracting controllable infections. Adults who survived measles as unvaccinated children in the ‘50s and ‘60s should speak up about the seriousness of this disease.

I was 9 years old when I was diagnosed with measles. At that time, most physicians recognized the symptoms and tried to quickly isolate the sick child while the disease played out. I remember being very sick and feverish until I recovered. I was lucky! I didn’t experience the possible brain damage, loss of sight or, for some, loss of life. But I remember even now, 70 years later, how ill I was.

There is no medicine that can treat this highly contagious disease. The MMR vaccine, however, is highly effective at preventing one from contracting measles, mumps and rubella.

We need more physicians to speak up and protest this current administration’s utter disregard for our children’s health before we return to the days before there were safe and effective vaccines available to stem infections. I urge anyone unsure of vaccination to listen to physicians and nurses and get their unprotected children vaccinated immediately.

Susan Waelder, North Hollywood