Letters to the Editor: Service charges aren’t the best solution for restaurant pay inequities

To the editor: Chef and restaurant owner Geoff Davis argues that front-of-house workers, referring mostly to waiters, earned significantly more than the kitchen staff ( “Citing racist past, this top California eatery added 20% surcharge. Then the backlash began,” Feb. 19). The article further explains that workers in the kitchen are more likely to be from marginalized groups, which is a separate argument unrelated to salaries based on job descriptions, varying skill levels and value produced by a job.

Retail salespeople whose salary is mostly based on commission do not share their commission with the shipping and handling employees. Therefore, why should accomplished waiters, who get tipped based on their social skills and knowledge of food items and drink selection, effectively share their tips with the kitchen staff in the form of a service charge?

If kitchen workers want to be servers to earn more money, they should improve their communication skills and make sure they can speak about the items on the menu. A restaurant owner shouldn’t impose a 20% service charge on diners to compensate dishwashers simply because they tend to earn less than waiters.

Giuseppe Mirelli, Los Angeles

To the editor: Davis may be a great chef, but he is not a historian.

Some historians say the custom of tipping dates to ancient Rome. In Tudor England , guests would leave gratuities for servants after staying in private homes. By the 17th century, the practice had spread to public places such as coffeehouses in England and taverns across Europe.

By labeling tipping as “racist,” Chef Davis — despite his good intentions — is doing no favors for a class of low-wage earners that includes many fellow people of color. In effect, he is discouraging a long-standing practice that provides essential income to service workers.

Jack Kaczorowski, Los Angeles

To the editor: Recent tax law changes eliminate income taxes on tips. Does this benefit transfer to service charges too? Missing out on the tax savings could be significant for many workers.

D. Anthony Peters, Laguna Beach

To the editor: I detest tipping. I also dislike service charges, since they are inherently misleading, making menu prices seem lower than they are.

In countries such as Australia, Japan and other places where tipping is either not expected or even an insult, staff are paid fairly, and restaurateurs set menu prices so they operate profitably.

Restaurant staff deserve to be paid fairly and not be subject to the whim or mood of customers. If I buy a shirt or an insurance policy, the price is set to allow the business to pay staff. Why should food service employees be treated differently?

Randall Gellens, San Diego