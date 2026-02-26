Letters to the Editor: Expanded benefits for families with children would help Latino families too

To the editor: This column fails to convince me of its central argument, that the White House’s pro-natalist stance somehow is an expression of anti-Latino bias ( “The anti-Latino agenda behind Trump wanting Americans to have more kids,” Feb. 24). Parents of every color will tangibly benefit from the expanded child tax credits, and will have access to the $1,000 in stock from the Treasury Department. Gustavo Arellano himself points out that Latinas had more children than any other demographic in 2023. Assuming that trend holds true, Latino families stand to make great gains from these programs.

It’s fine to be upset about the administration’s heavy-handed approach to deportations, but it does not make sense to use it to castigate policies that will help young families with the incredible financial burdens they face. I don’t see the nexus there. In difficult times, strengthening families should be recognized as progress, not reframed as exclusion.

Charlie Henry, Palm Desert