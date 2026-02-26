Letters to the Editor: Trump’s State of the Union didn’t inspire much confidence for the nation’s future

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: For this mother of two teenage children, the president’s annual State of the Union address gave me no confidence that our nation is on the right path ( “Trump boasts of a ‘golden age’ in State of the Union amid sharp partisan divisions,” Feb. 24). In my hometown of Los Angeles, families remain fearful of immigration officials appearing in their neighborhoods. The president, and his continued insistence on draconian immigration enforcement, is responsible.

I hope every American has the opportunity to watch Sen. Alex Padilla’s (D-Calif.) response, which was delivered in Spanish after the president’s speech. Padilla fell victim to the administration’s aggressive posture in the summer, when he was violently thrown to the ground after attempting to ask Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem a question about her immigration policies.

In his response to the State of the Union, Padilla called for a nation where its government does not dehumanize immigrants, and I agree. The nation is quickly coming to terms with this too.

Pamela Wright, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: President Trump gave his State of the Union address on Tuesday. Any surprises? Did anyone expect any surprises? I don’t think so. Trump is Trump. He always has been and he always will be, and you either like him for who and what he is, or you don’t. There really isn’t any middle ground with someone like that.

In characteristically Trump style, he took credit for everything “good” that’s happening and laid blame on the Democrats for everything “bad” that he and the administration are still cleaning up and setting aright (as he put it).

All in all, it’s what anyone could possibly expect from a Trump speech: Republicans howling with praise and Democrats sitting on their hands looking like they had just eaten a rotting pickle — which, at the end of the day, amounts to a big, fat “whatever.” These folks are expected to react the way they did, so nobody watching them should be impressed.

Another Trump extravaganza and this is only one year down, with three more to go. Unless Democrats pull a lot of rabbits out of their hats come the midterms, methinks they’re going to have to acquire a taste for rotting pickles. Don’tcha just love politics?

Arthur Saginian, Santa Clarita

..

To the editor: Sen. Padilla succinctly and accurately summarized his interpretation of the State of the Union by saying, “We just heard Donald Trump do what he does best: lie.”

And that is indeed what Trump did in his two-hour speech to a nation whose approval rating for him is down to 37%, per a CNN poll . CNN previously reported that his prior approval rating of 41% was the lowest for a president’s first 100 days since the 1950s. Considering the horrific things that this administration has accomplished, I’m surprised the current rating is so high.

The list of Trump’s actions that have defied all norms for democratic and civil behavior include the inhumane treatment of suspected undocumented immigrants, the extrajudicial strikes on boats in the Caribbean with no provided proof of wrongdoing and his constant waffling on support for the Ukrainians. To add more: his unending attempts to sue perceived enemies for practicing their civil and political rights, his constant undignified public remarks, his attempts to take over sovereign nations, his gutting of democratic institutions that serve the welfare of the American people, his recent attacks on voters’ rights, his attempts to enrich himself and his family — the list goes on and on.

My only hope is that my fellow Americans will rise to the occasion and stand up for dignity, democracy and justice for all before it is too late.

Lynn Lorenz, Newport Beach

..

To the editor: In 2023, I had the great fortune to attend a presidential State of the Union address in person as a guest of my member of Congress. I remember it as a hopeful moment to dream.

On Tuesday, I watched the latest presidential address from home. As opposed to hearing solutions to critical challenges facing our nation, like a mental health crisis in Latino communities due to overly aggressive immigration enforcement, the nation heard a president who was divisive in tone and deepened fractures.

What gave me hope, however, was watching Sen. Padilla’s Spanish-language response to the president. As the son of immigrants, and the first Latino to represent California in the United States Senate, he spoke of an inclusive America where everyone is respected, regardless of citizenship status.

In an era where federal officials are instilling fear in every immigrant community across America, his speech reminded me that we too have a place in this country and are the fabric of America.

Belinda Hernandez Arriaga, Half Moon Bay, Calif.