Letters to the Editor: The surgeon general should embody the best of American medicine

Two smiling women in dark clothes, one with hands clasped
Dr. Casey Means, left, and journalist Megyn Kelly attend a confirmation hearing for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the Capitol on Jan. 29, 2025.
(Ben Curtis / Associated Press)

To the editor: Would you see an unlicensed doctor who never completed residency for your medical care? Most Americans would not.

That is why Casey Means’ nomination to serve as “the nation’s doctor” is so troubling (“Surgeon general nominee faces sharp questions about vaccines, birth control and qualifications,” Feb. 25). Setting politics aside, the role of United States surgeon general requires foundational medical training and credentials that reflect the highest standards of my profession. Without these basic qualifications, the nomination risks undermining public trust in healthcare at a time when it is already fragile.

The surgeon general should embody the credibility and integrity of American medicine.

Ahsan M. Khan, Fullerton
