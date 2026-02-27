Letters to the Editor: Too many of the city’s worst intersections are in underserved South L.A.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: I am genuinely surprised that the intersection of Fairfax Avenue, Olympic Boulevard and San Vicente Boulevard did not make the list ( “These are L.A.’s worst intersections. Why some might surprise you,” Feb. 23).

I also want to point out that many of the 14 intersections listed in this article are in South L.A. — perhaps a disproportionate amount. Why is that? Could it be that, once again, South L.A. is being overlooked for premium services by the city and county? Inquiring minds (and those of us who live here) want to know.

Randy Farhi, Leimert Park

To the editor: Sepulveda and Lincoln Boulevard? Hardly the worst traffic crossing, if you know this trick:

Those Sepulveda inbounders attempting to blend into a single lane with Lincoln inbounders to LAX need only go a few hundred yards farther south to discover another LAX entrance that will put you well ahead in line, legally and faster.

You’ll also head past the hard-to-find and highly welcome cellphone lot, where you may wait endlessly for overdue arrivals, reachable within minutes of being texted the number of their baggage exit pillar.

Saul Isler, Los Angeles