Letters to the Editor: L.A.’s broken sidewalks hurt people in wheelchairs the most

A profoundly damaged sidewalk slab in Venice.
To the editor: The article that mentions the city of L.A.’s inability to build and maintain sidewalks fails to mention the most aggrieved party: people in wheelchairs like my wife (“More than $100 million for transportation projects in jeopardy amid L.A. budget woes,” Feb. 27). We bought an accessible van with a side ramp and built a concrete path from the sidewalk to the curb. The ramp lowers onto the path, but the van must be parked in the right place.

We submitted to the city a request for a blue-paint handicap-only parking space, but were rejected because the buckled sidewalk near (but not in front of) our house needs repair. Good luck with that.

Russell Stone, Westchester

