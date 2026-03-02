Letters to the Editor: California needs a much stricter crackdown on corporate home buying

Democratic Assemblymember Matt Haney of San Francisco introduced a bill that would eliminate a “tax loophole” that Haney says corporate landlords and investment firms use to buy up single-family homes across the state.

To the editor: At first, I thought there was a misprint. A California bill aims to limit the capital tax loophole windfall for corporations owning more than 50 single-family homes ( “Newsom and Trump have vowed to crack down on corporate home buying. A new bill aims to curb it,” Feb. 24). I thought it had to have been five single-family homes, not 50, but I was wrong.

Why not introduce a state bill limiting the number of single-family homes a single corporation (and any of its various subsidiaries) can own to five? This would make a significant impact on California housing affordability. But as with a lot of proposed bills, the fourth arm of the government, lobbyists, would have issues with it.

Gerard Brennan, Westlake Village