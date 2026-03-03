Letters to the Editor: U.S. and Israel’s attack on Iran is intensified by a complicated history

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: How should a patriotic citizen respond to a war that may have been illegally initiated ( “Iran’s supreme leader killed in U.S. and Israel attack,” Feb. 27)? The U.S. Constitution mandates congressional authorization for war so that citizen support is implied through approval by elected representatives.

Historically, before 1953, the Iranian government enjoyed cooperative relations with the U.S. However, then-Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh nationalized Iran’s oil industry , in which the U.S. and Britain had stakes. When the Iranian government sought control of its oil, the CIA helped overthrow the elected government. Afterward, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi was installed to lead, who was terribly repressive in serving American oil interests.

This culminated in the overthrow of the shah by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who initiated the anti-American radical Islamic Republic. The ruling theocracy instilled the current anti-Western views.

Without awareness of history, it’s difficult to understand the resulting animosity. In addition, Israeli intentions to appropriate Palestinian-occupied lands and Iranian support for its Muslim brothers intensified tensions.

Another issue: The present attack on Tehran in the midst of negotiations parallels Japan’s Pearl Harbor 1941 attack. The fact that negotiations were in progress caused President Roosevelt to characterize that attack as an “unprovoked and dastardly” act of treachery that “will live in infamy.” How will this parallel shape future U.S. relations with the larger world and our citizenry?

Fred Krueger, Santa Rosa

To the editor: In 1968, an Army helicopter pilot witnessed U.S. soldiers killing unarmed civilians on the ground. He set his helicopter down between the firing soldiers and the civilians. He ordered his door gunner to fire at U.S. troops if they did not stop shooting at the unarmed civilians. Those soldiers had been ordered to “kill everyone.”

The helicopter pilot’s name was Hugh Thompson Jr. , and he’s credited with stopping the My Lai massacre.

As recently as 2017 , President Trump tried to reinstate enhanced interrogation and torture as U.S. policy. Gen. James N. Mattis, his secretary of Defense at the time, said those techniques were both ineffective and illegal, in effect signaling that he would refuse an illegal order. The policies were never reinstated.

The 1973 War Powers Resolution allows the president to act for 60 days without congressional approval. The innocent people across the Middle East will receive no help from our leaders or our Congress. It’s up to the generals, admirals and good people of our armed forces to follow their oaths to the Constitution.

Richard Green, San Clemente

To the editor: As many Iranians celebrate the news that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed, let us hope that they rise to the occasion and seize the moment to overthrow the Islamic regime that oppresses them. Let us be grateful to the brave and courageous men and women who conducted the U.S.-Israeli attacks against Iran.

None of this would have been possible, however, without President Trump and his relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The world will now be a safer place, and Trump will undoubtedly be recognized as the world’s No. 1 global leader. God bless America and God bless Donald J. Trump.

JoAnn Lee Frank, Clearwater, Fla.

To the editor: As a concerned American citizen, I am outraged and angry about Trump’s attack on Iran with no consultation with Congress, no approval from Congress, no long-term consideration of the implications and with no clear plan. This attack violates the Constitution and international law, legal experts have said.

I have urged my senators and representatives to call this out loudly and repeatedly. I’ve asked them to point out that this is a distraction from the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, the horrendous actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection and all of Trump’s horrible policies. I’ve asked them to demand that Congress vote immediately to stop this war.

Their leadership is essential, and this terrible act is one more reason for Democrats to stand firm in not approving Department of Homeland Security funding until all of their very reasonable demands are met.

Mha Atma S. Khalsa, Los Angeles

To the editor: While few to none in the U.S. would regret the death of the oppressive supreme leader of Iran, the action by Israel and the U.S. is certainly subject to legitimate criticism. It has perhaps been best described as reckless, unnecessary and illegal, according to U.S. and international laws.

It does serve Netanyahu’s immediate needs for Israel and Trump’s ego needs as a world power broker. But it sadly involves the U.S. in another major war in the Middle East, joining the list of past unwinnable wars we have fought there, and at a major cost to valuable personnel and assets more needed at home and elsewhere abroad. Trump has gotten very used to getting his way, but isn’t it time we say “no more”?

Bill Hessell, Culver City

To the editor: I’m confused. Trump got María Corina Machado to give him her Nobel Peace Prize, established a Board of Peace, claimed to have stopped eight wars, and then he bombs Iran. Quite a mixed message.

Marty Foster, Oxnard

To the editor: Everyone should question our ongoing attack on Iran (“Democrats, and a few Republicans, push for war powers vote over U.S. attack on Iran,” Feb. 28). It strongly appears that we have started a war because of what we thought Iran might do. Here’s a couple of questions:

Russia is an ally of Iran. How will President Vladimir Putin choose to support his neighbor?

American servicemen have been killed and more such deaths are likely. Is this the way to make America great again?

Timing is everything. The total strangeness of Trump’s approach to this conflict should encourage one and all to vote Democrat this fall.

Doug Tennant, Laguna Niguel