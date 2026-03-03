Letters to the Editor: If you’re going to criticize redistricting efforts, criticize California too

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Mark Z. Barabak attempted what some might consider a relatively balanced column on the net effects of last year’s redistricting efforts ( “With midterm vote starting, here’s where things stand in national redistricting fight,” March 1). But let’s look a little closer.

Utah Republicans “ignored a voter-approved ballot measure intended to prevent such heavy-handed partisanship.” But not California Democrats when they ignored a voter-approved ballot measure implementing independent redistricting commissions?

Yes, politicians did extend “a big middle finger” to voters, but why only (accurately) label President Trump’s actions as such when Gov. Gavin Newsom did the same thing? Proposition 50 was a clear attempt by Democrats to take advantage of a perceived “crisis” to cement their largely one-party rule in the state.

Does anyone really think all the new Democrats elected this fall will give up their seats in 2030, when Proposition 50 expires? Or that, even if the independent commissions are reinstated, they aren’t going to use the new districts as the starting point for whatever adjustments happen?

Shell game, anyone?

Todd Maddison, Oceanside