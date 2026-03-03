Letters to the Editor: We could learn a lot from Neil Sedaka’s underrated ‘The Immigrant’

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: I was saddened by the news of Neil Sedaka’s death, but even more so by the tributes and obituaries in which his greatest song (in my opinion) was not mentioned ( “Neil Sedaka, songwriter and hitmaker over multiple generations, dies at 86,” Feb. 27). “The Immigrant,” released in 1974, opens with these lyrics:

Harbors opened their arms to the young searching foreigner

Come to live in the light of the beacon of liberty.

Wow, have times changed. Now we’re the beacon of corruption, greed and hate.

I think we’d do well to remember Sedaka’s chorus too:

There was a time when strangers were welcome here.

Music would play, they tell me the days were sweet and clear.

It was a sweeter tune and there was so much room that people could come from everywhere.

The tune was as inspiring as his words. RIP Neil Sedaka and the American dream.

Liz White, Los Angeles