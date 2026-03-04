Don't Miss
Letters to the Editor: Story of a dog abandoned at an airport is both heartbreaking and uplifting

A police officer kneels, smiling, behind a sitting goldendoodle.
Las Vegas police officer Skeeter Black has adopted Jet Blue after helping to rescue the 2-year-old goldendoodle.
(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

To the editor: The story of Jet Blue, the 2-year-old goldendoodle deserted at Las Vegas International Airport, was as heartbreaking as it was uplifting (“Traveler left her goldendoodle tied up at the airport. A cop came to the rescue,” Feb. 23). How lucky that adorable mutt was rescued from such a cruel, unfit owner. I hope she is forever legally prevented from owning another animal of any kind.

In the meantime, I think all of us are united in thanking Officer Skeeter Black for having a good heart and a heroic spirit, and for making every American animal lover grateful that Jet Blue now has a safe, loving forever home.

Bob Canning, Petaluma

