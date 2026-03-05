Letters to the Editor: Iran conflict shows that fossil fuels ‘are the opposite of energy security’

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Once again, Californians are paying the price for relying on volatile fossil fuels (“California gas is pricey already. The Iran war could cost you even more, March 2”).

President Trump’s war of choice in Iran shows that fossil fuels are the opposite of energy security. They drive conflict, pollute our air and expose us to price spikes.

Instead of more drilling to prop up this deadly, polluting industry, we need to quickly and smartly transition away from oil and gas.

We have the technology. Other nations are leapfrogging fossil fuels to affordable clean energy security. Clean transportation offers benefits fossil fuels can’t. Electric school buses save California $155 million per year. Electric vehicles reduce utility costs for everyone, whether you own one or not.

The only way to get off the gas price roller coaster is to speed the just transition to a healthier, more affordable clean energy economy.

Christina Scaringe, Sacramento

This writer is the California climate policy director at the Center for Biological Diversity.