Letters to the Editor: L.A. has incredible wealth, but low-income residents are losing resources

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the L.A. County Department of Public Health, speaks to the media Oct. 30, 2025, in downtown Los Angeles.

To the editor: I worked in the L.A. County Department of Public Health for many years. I am appalled and saddened by the ending of clinical services at seven public health clinic sites, the result of about $50 million in funding losses ( “There were 13 full-service public health clinics in L.A. County. Now there are 6,” March 3). These clinics served low-income residents, the uninsured and those with limited access to care.

There is so much wealth in Los Angeles. Where is our humanity?

Ann C. Hayman, Westwood

To the editor: Doesn’t the administration understand that public health programs and their inestimably valuable prevention services actually save many millions of dollars in acute healthcare? Shortsighted, I would say.

Toby Horn, Miracle Mile