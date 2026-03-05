Letters to the Editor: If you see everything as ‘left and right,’ you’re the one feeding into divisiveness

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: While decrying divisiveness, contributing writer Josh Hammer feeds into it ( “The U.S. hockey team took gold. Its bigger feat? Transcending politics,” Feb. 27).

He disparages ESPN for awarding Caitlyn Jenner the Arthur Ashe Courage Award because it wasn’t given for her gold medals. The Arthur Ashe Award is not limited to sports-related people or actions, as it is presented annually to individuals whose contributions “transcend sports.” According to ESPN , the organization that presents the award, “recipients reflect the spirit of Arthur Ashe, possessing strength in the face of adversity, courage in the face of peril and the willingness to stand up for their beliefs no matter what the cost.”

Hammer also feeds divisiveness by repeating an insinuation of a nontruth. Despite Quinn Hughes’ statement thanking the military for “allowing us to play this game,” the U.S. government has no role in funding the U.S. Olympic teams or in selecting their athletes.

It’s time for Hammer to stop his divisive rhetoric. Right and left are relative terms. If Hammer sees everything as trending left, my conclusion would be that he is out of step with the mainstream of the U.S.

Neal Sheade, Los Angeles

To the editor: I agree that President Trump shreds the threads that unite us ( “The last shreds of our shared American culture are being politicized,” Feb. 27). He does so because of his combative style, constantly seeing enemies to be defeated. After the U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team accepted his invitation, Trump acted like he was the one who won the gold medal.

The U.S. women’s Olympic hockey team declined the invitation to meet with the president. Trump made an off-color remark that he had to invite the women’s team to avoid being impeached. The problem is that he makes those types of comments so often that some people may have become immune to them.

Bravo to the women’s team for not meeting with him. They represent the best of America.

Domenico Maceri, San Luis Obispo