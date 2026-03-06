Letters to the Editor: The spraying of herbicides in O.C. creeks is ‘dangerous and unnecessary’

To the editor: It’s hard to imagine anything more dangerous and unnecessary than spraying deadly herbicides in the open flood control channels or “washes” of Southern California ( “Fear that herbicides are poisoning Orange County creeks blows up on social media,” March 1). Not only does spraying the chemicals found in the weedkiller Roundup endanger runners, bicyclists and the residents of nearby communities, but also, the residue flows directly into the ocean.

The spraying of toxic herbicides in San Juan Creek should stop immediately. Surely Orange County Public Works officials could use what officials in San Diego County are using: human beings with equipment to manually manage plant growth and removal. Destroying these vital ecosystems with toxic chemicals that end up in the ocean is careless and irresponsible.

Cort Casady, Palos Verdes Peninsula