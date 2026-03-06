Letters to the Editor: Political blowback is nothing compared to international instability

To the editor: Columnist Jonah Goldberg talks about the political blowback of the attack on Iran ( “Trump needs to get ready for the blowback,” March 3). He says there will be a price to pay because of Congress’ refusal to rein in the Trump administration as it will open the door for abuse for future administrations. But what about the more important impact that this administration is having beyond the U.S.?

By initiating a war without, in my opinion, any legitimate legal reason, this administration puts the U.S. and the world at greater peril because of the erosion of international law. For instance, how can we have any legitimate argument against Russian President Vladimir Putin invading Ukraine if our leaders’ rationale for our invasion was that President Trump “had a feeling” that Iran was going to strike the U.S. imminently?

So Goldberg may talk of domestic political blowback, but by blatantly ignoring international law, this administration puts the security of the whole world at risk.

Advertisement

Wayne Morgan, Ventura